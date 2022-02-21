Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 16
What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 16.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Week 16
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Michigan State Spartans 18-8 (19)
24. Texas Longhorns 19-8 (20)
23. LSU Tigers 19-8 (NR)
22. Arkansas Razorbacks 20-6 (T24)
21. UConn Huskies 19-7 (T24)
20. Ohio State Buckeyes 16-7 (18)
19. Iowa Hawkeyes 18-8 (NR)
18. Murray State Racers 23-2 (21)
17. USC Trojans 22-4 (17)
16. Houston Cougars 23-4 (15)
15. Tennessee Volunteers 19-7 (13)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 21-5 (16)
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 19-7 (12)
12. UCLA Bruins 19-5 (14)
11. Baylor Bears 22-5 (8)
10. Villanova Wildcats 21-6 (10)
9. Providence Friars 23-3 (9)
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders 31-6 (11)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 22-4 (6)
6. Purdue Boilermakers 24-4 (5)
5. Kentucky Wildcats 22-5 (3)
4. Auburn Tigers 24-3 (2)
3. Duke Blue Devils 23-4 (5)
2. Arizona Wildcats 24-2 (4)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 23-2 (1)
