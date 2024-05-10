CMU Baseball hits their way to RMAC Semis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In a wild game at The Diamond, CMU – bolstered by an 8-run third – exploded for 17 runs in an RMAC tournament win over Adams State.

The Mesa Mavericks are now just a win away from a spot in the RMAC Championship.

Truly, it was one bizarre start to a game at The Diamond at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.

After the Mavs failed to muster a run despite loading the bases in the first, they hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the 2nd. Paul Schoenfeld got the scoring started with a two-run shot, next up Koby Felix homered deep to left, before the RMAC Player of the Year completed the trio with a third straight CMU homer.

In the third, Adams State showed they wouldn’t go away quietly. After Mike Bathauer brought in two with a double to center, the Grizzlies were within two.

And with one crack of the bat, they had the lead.

Joseph Raker belted it way deep to left. A three-run shot. A 5-4 Adams State lead.

Then came the bottom half of the 3rd.

And then came Will Cohen at the mound for the Grizzlies.

Jonathan Gonzalez at the plate. Hit by pitch.

Next, Brady Winget at the plate. Hit by pitch.

Next, Max Valdez at the plate. Hit by pitch.

Next, Kennedy Hara at the plate. Hit by pitch.

Four consecutive batters hit by a pitch.

Four. Not two. Not three.

Four.

Finally, after Hara was hit (again the fourth straight batter to be hit by a pitch), Cohen was taken out of the game. But then, the barrage began.

Schoenfeld with a 2-RBI single. Koby Felix with an RBI single. Ethan Nunez with an RBI single. TJ Rheem with an RBI double. Ethan Nunez scores on a wild pitch. Jonathan Gonzalez with a sac fly to right.

Before you could grab a hot dog, CMU’s 5-4 deficit had turned to a 12-5 lead.

From there, it was smooth sailing as the Mavs grabbed the 17-10 win over Adams State.

CMU will now battle the 2-seed Regis Friday at 11 am.

Winner punches their ticket to the RMAC Championship. Loser will play again at 7 pm.

