Clyde's 'great escape' saved boss McCall's honeymoon

Ian McCall's Clyde clawed back a 10-point deficit to avoid a relegation play-off [BBC]

Clyde manager Ian McCall had a double reason for celebrating the win over Elgin City that avoided a play-off to remain in Scottish League 2 - as it meant he did not have to cancel his honeymoon.

But the 59-year-old has also questioned how long he will stay married to the Bully Wee despite what the club's fans have dubbed "the great escape".

Saturday's 3-0 win at Borough Briggs meant Clyde stayed two points ahead of Stranraer, who now face Lowland League champions East Kilbride in this weekend's first leg despite beating League 2 winners Stenhousemuir 2-0 in their own final game.

"Neil Scally had booked a holiday for next Friday," McCall told Clyde's YouTube channel while praising his coach for "doing 80% of the work" since they took charge in November.

"I've booked my honeymoon for next Friday and we'd have to cancel it if we had gone into these daft play-offs. So, in that respect, I'm delighted for Clyde and I'm delighted for me and Neil as well."

However, McCall suggested "many, many changes needing done" if he is to extend his stay.

"Things just aren't good enough and, if they make these changes, if they listen - and there needs to be finance available - then I'll be here," the former Rangers, Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk winger said. "If not, we'll shake hands and be on our way."

McCall admitted he faced one of his toughest tasks despite previous firefighting appointments with Ayr United, Greenock Morton, Clydebank and Partick Thistle.

He had taken over with Clyde two points adrift at the bottom, but they had fallen 10 behind before "title form" since February lifted them clear with one game left.

McCall suggested "there could be really good times ahead" despite Clyde narrowly avoiding a second successive relegation and still being tenants of Hamilton Academical after leaving Cumbernauld's Broadwood Stadium.

"Without a home, for us to go down to a lower League, I'm not sure there would be a way back," he admitted. "It can never happen again.

"The boys are really celebrating, but ultimately we're celebrating finishing ninth in League 2. We need to turn this around, we've got to do it with a bang, we can't take a year or two building things, to win League 2 and win League 1.

"If they want to do that, I'm all in. If not then fair enough."