Closing time: Michael Block starts 2024 PGA Championship bogey-quad at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “Closing Time” by Semisonic was played on the speakers as the Block Party may finally be coming to an end.

PGA of America club professional Michael Block, who made a name for himself with an ace and T-15 finish at last year’s PGA Championship, has been enjoying 15 minutes of fame that have lasted a year now. In his return to the PGA Championship this week at Valhalla Golf Club, the 47-year-old got off to a shaky start (to say the least).

Block began the first round on Thursday with a bogey on the par-4 1st hole and then made an eight-course meal of the par-4 2nd hole. He just missed the fairway off the tee and then came up short and left of the green with his approach. His third shot went over the green.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: How to watch | Tournament hub

His fourth shot went into a bunker. His fifth shot also went over the green. He was finally on the dance floor with his sixth shot, but missed the 11-footer for triple bogey. Block then tapped in to put the carrot on the snowman for a quadruple bogey eight.

Respect to Michael Block from all of us who frequently take six shots to get down from just next to the green 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/il7qRlerdJ — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) May 16, 2024

The head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club‎ in Mission Viejo, California, was in the first group off Thursday morning alongside Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and 2003 PGA champion Shaun Micheel.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek