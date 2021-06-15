Clippers even series with Game 4 win, punctuated by Kawhi Leonard's dunk

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dunks over Jazz center Derrick Favors late in the first half of Game 4 on Monday night at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The dunk heard across the NBA began Monday with two dribbles and violent intentions.

Standing at the free-throw line with Utah’s Royce O’Neale crouched in front of him, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard ripped the ball from the right side of his body to his left. By his first dribble, he had a step on O’Neale. By his second, he spotted 6-foot-9 Derrick Favors rushing in front of the rim to help.

Leonard elevated as if propelled by a trampoline, his right wrist hanging over the rim, and Favors, before pushing the ball through with such force it appeared he was trying to end this second-round playoff series, right then and there, in the second quarter of only Game 4.

Staples Center’s restricted-capacity crowd of 8,474 erupted. Favors ducked out of the way. Leonard paused a beat, staring in the center’s direction, before running back upcourt. A few thousand miles away in Atlanta, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid stopped what he was saying during a postgame videoconference, in apparent awe, while watching a live feed of Leonard’s dunk out of the corner of his eye.

“Oh my God,” Embiid said. “See that Kawhi dunk?”

One play rarely changes a playoff series. And this did not end Utah’s desperate fight to regain control, culminating in their desperate, furious fourth-quarter run to trim what had been a 29-point lead to just 10 with two minutes to play.

But Leonard’s slam embodied the way this version of the Clippers, the one that has now routed Utah two consecutive games, after this 118-104 victory to even this best-of-seven series at two games apiece, punished the Jazz for stretches of Game 4 and is now two victories away from reaching the Western Conference Finals — which would represent unprecedented heights for this playoff success-starved franchise.

Seeing Utah guard Leonard with a center in a zone defense in the first half, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue challenged Leonard to attack the rim.

“He got kind of mad,” Lue said. “Next play he came down and drove the lane and dunked the ball over Favors.”

Leonard and George each finished with 31 points, and combined for 23 free throws — three fewer than Utah’s entire roster. Each exited to rounds of applause after joining Jerry West and Elgin Baylor (1962) and Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant (2003) as the only teammates in NBA history to score at least 20-plus in 11 consecutive postseason games.

Leonard did endure a scare when he appeared to tweak his right knee with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but responded “I’m good,” when asked about his health during a postgame television interview.

Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) celebrates with teammate Paul George after getting fouled while making a layup against the Jazz in Game 4 on Monday night at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Only days after arriving in Los Angeles with a 2-0 lead, Utah returns to Salt Lake City hoping point guard Mike Conley, having missed all four games because of a hamstring strain, can return and provide another option for an offense that has struggled against Lue’s series-changing adjustment.

For a second consecutive game, Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points but worked for every point as the Clippers ran a second defender at him.

“Pat Beverley coming into the game, defensively, he just totally changed the game,” Lue said.

The young phenom with running-back hips and balance scored four points in the first quarter and Utah trailed by 20 by the second quarter’s opening seconds as the Clippers finally produced what they have vowed for days — a strong start.

“We were playing hard, we were competing, but we weren’t playing smart and we weren’t connected,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “That showed with a 13-point first quarter.”

For Utah, it would get worse before it got better.

Joe Ingles tossed a ball at the padded stanchion after being fouled. Mitchell punched the air out of frustration after drawing a foul. Bojan Bogdanovic placed both palms up after one first-half play, the universal sign of what-just-happened. Eighty-four seconds before halftime, Leonard dunked over Favors. Clippers forward Marcus Morris made two three-pointers and Beverley blocked Mitchell’s three-point attempt to push the Clippers into halftime leading by 24.

With his twin, Lakers free agent Markieff, watching from the baseline in a blue sweatshirt and dark glasses, Marcus Morris finished with 24 points, making his first five three-pointers after entering the game just one-of-16 from deep this series.

Including his Game 7 performance against Dallas, Morris has now made 12 of his last 15 three-pointers with his brother in attendance, inspiring a question likely never considered before Monday: Tampering fine or not, should the Clippers consider bringing Markieff with them Wednesday to Salt Lake City?

Rectifying their slow first quarters was one thing. But the Clippers still could not shake their trend of woeful third quarters, allowing a 12-3 run within the first three minutes to see their 24-point halftime lead trimmed to 15. As in the first half, the Clippers’ answer involved both above-the-rim plays and Favors.

What Nicolas Batum started by soaring in to block a layup by Mitchell, Leonard continued by blocking Bogdanovic at the rim. Then, midway through the quarter, Snyder stayed with his regular substitution pattern and inserted Favors. With Favors in, the Clippers smelled blood, targeting him with one drive after another, a point of emphasis since Game 2, and received two layups. Their lead was back to 20 within two minutes, and it was 21 entering the fourth quarter.

There was Leonard’s scare. There was Utah’s late surge. But there was too much from the Clippers, from start to finish.

They outscored Utah 18-1 on second-chance points and now have a second chance to take over this series.

“I just loved the way we were at,” Lue said. “I loved our physicality, I loved the way we battled.”

Clippers-Jazz schedule (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

