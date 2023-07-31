Clippers' Amir Coffey arrested in Hollywood on suspicion of carrying concealed gun in car

Clippers wing Amir Coffey dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2022. (Rusty Jones / Associated Press)

Clippers wing Amir Coffey was arrested early Sunday in Hollywood on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle where he was a passenger, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Coffey was one of two passengers in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding by officers near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue at 1:50 a.m., according to the LAPD. The driver was cited for speeding and another passenger was cited for possession of marijuana, police said. The LAPD did not release their names.

Los Angeles County jail records show Coffey was booked for the misdemeanor crime at 5:05 a.m. Sunday and released nearly four hours later. He is due in court Aug. 24 for a hearing on the matter.

"We’re aware of a legal situation involving Amir Coffey and are looking into it," the Clippers told The Times in an email Monday afternoon.

Coffey signed with the Clippers in 2019 after going undrafted out of Minnesota. He had a breakout season two years later, averaging 9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 69 games, and was rewarded that summer with a three-year, $11-million contract.

Coffey played in 50 games last season, averaging 3.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

His name — along with Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. and the team's first-round pick in the 2023 draft — was mentioned in trade discussions between the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards earlier this summer that would have brought guard Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Those talks eventually broke down.

