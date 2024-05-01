Cleveland Cavaliers host a playoffs watch party at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting an official 2024 Playoff Road Game Watch Party for Game 6! And you can join for only $5.

The watch party, presented by Sherwin-Williams, will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday to watch the Cavs take on the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center in round one of the playoffs, according to a release from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The event costs only $5 to attend and proceeds will benefit the Cavaliers Community Foundation.

Fans will get an exciting experience at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as they attach the game from the HUMONGOTRON alongside host Ahmaad Crump and mascots Moondog and Sir CC.

Fans will also get to participate in skills challenges, free throws and other pre-game activities.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doors will open for the watch party one hour before tipoff, according to the release.

If the Cavs move on to the next game, another watch party will be held for Game 7 on May 5.

Click here to get your tickets now.

