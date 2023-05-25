Cleveland Browns logo contest narrowed to two finalists; final vote begins next week

Team members and support people walk over the Cleveland Brownie logo ahead of the Browns home opener, Sept. 18, 2022, vs. the Jets.

And then there were two.

The Browns presented the two finalists for in their new dog logo contest on Thursday.

Voting for the finals begins Tuesday Clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo

The contest began last month when the team turned to fans to submit their versions of what the team’s dog logo should look like.

Fans had the opportunity to vote via social media for fan entries. The winning fan entry competed with several other versions of the “Browns Dawg,” a mastiff but did not make the final two.

