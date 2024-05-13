Cleveland Browns: Home opener details, ticket sales

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official! The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sept. 8.

The Browns made the announcement Monday afternoon, confirming the game will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 p.m., airing on FOX 8.

#Browns opener is set!



They'll host the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 4:25 on September 8th at 4:25 pm on @fox8news. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 13, 2024

A win in Week 1 would give the Browns a three-game Week 1 win streak.

The rest of the 2024 schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

