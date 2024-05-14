Clemson vs. Georgia game time announced, mixed reactions to early game

Clemson has the toughest Week 1 matchup in college football for 2024 with their game against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, with the game time for the highly anticipated matchup being announced on Tuesday.

The non-conference matchup on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been set for a 12 p.m. ET start and will be televised on ABC. Fans cannot wait for the matchup, and it should be one of, if not the best, game of Week 1.

The early start time for such a huge matchup has definitely seen mixed reactions from fans. While some enjoy an early game time, games of this magnitude are typically a better fit for a primetime night slot.

Regardless, the matchup will be intense and one to watch.

Your countdown to kickoff just got a little more precise. 🏈: Clemson vs. Georgia

📆: Saturday, Aug. 31

📍: Atlanta, Ga.

⏰: Noon ET

📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/y90QdKKD3m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire