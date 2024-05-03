Clemson’s PJ Hall makes NBA decision

Clemson men’s basketball star PJ Hall is “chasing his dream” and entering the 2024 NBA Draft after a memorable four-year career with the Tigers.

Hall, a senior center and key fixture of Clemson’s 2024 Elite Eight run, announced Friday morning on his social media pages that he’s entering his name in the NBA Draft. Although he did not explicitly say in his post that he’ll remain in the draft no matter what, Hall (who has a fifth COVID year of eligibility remaining) wrote that Clemson will “always be home” and strongly intimated his Tigers career was over.

Hall, who was third team All ACC in 2023 and first team All ACC this season, is considered a second round pick in June’s draft. His name was included on a list of NBA draft entrants earlier this month. Per NCAA guidance, players have until May 29 to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft pool and return to college.

Clemson veteran guard Chase Hunter has also declared for the draft while explicitly mentioning in his announcement that he’s maintaining his college eligibility and chance to return to Clemson for a sixth season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.