Clemson football's Week 1 start time vs Georgia announced to begin 2024 season

CLEMSON — Clemson football and Georgia have an official start time for their Week 1 matchup to start the 2024 college season.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the Tigers' season opener against the Bulldogs will start at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will air nationally on ABC.

This will be the first of five scheduled meetings between the programs over the next 10 years. Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3 in their most recent matchup in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series with a 43-18-4 record.

Clemson looks to rebound after a down 2023 season, finishing with a 9-4 record to miss the ACC Championship and not making the College Football Playoff for the third straight season. It lost three starters on offense, including running back Will Shipley, and eight on defense, like Nate Wiggins and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Still, the Tigers' goal is to win a national championship, which would be their first since 2018.

Georgia aims to make it back to the College Football Playoff, missing the final four after losing its first game of the season to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Clemson football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia, noon ET

Sept. 7: vs. Appalachian State

Sept. 21: vs. NC State

Sept. 28: vs. Stanford

Oct. 5: at Florida State

Oct. 12: at Wake Forest

Oct. 19: vs. Virginia

Nov. 2: vs. Louisville

Nov. 9: at. Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 23: vs. Citadel

Nov. 30: vs. South Carolina

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Week 1 start time vs Georgia announced