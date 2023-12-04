Clemson flips 2024 three-star offensive line recruit

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have had a hot start to December in recruiting, landing multiple commitments and now flipping a recruit.

Daniel (S.C.) three-star offensive lineman Watson Young announced via Twitter/X that he is now committed to play for Swinney and Clemson. He was originally committed to Appalachian State, but the Tigers flipped his commitment.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Young is the No.27 player in South Carolina, No.153 interior offensive lineman, and No.1,982 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the second in-state commitment for the Tigers today, with Amare Adams announcing his commitment as well.

Clemson continues to recruit well and will look to continue to do so as the 2024 cycle continues.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire