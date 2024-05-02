Clemson’s biggest concern for the 2024 season is at quarterback, according to 247Sports

The Clemson football program has an incredibly high ceiling in the 2024 season, but their floor is at a place that Clemson fans weren’t as accustomed to during the Dabo Swinney era of Tigers’ football.

Recent struggles have occurred for a variety of reasons. Coaching staff losses such as Brent Venables, struggles at quarterback, struggles at wide receiver and struggles on the offensive line… Mostly offensive struggles to be transparent. Things can change in 2024 with Cade Klubnik entering his junior year and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley more seasoned in his second season with the program.

247Sports recently identified every Top 25 team’s biggest concern for the 2024 season, with Clemson’s coming at quarterback and center.

Quarterback play is the biggest concern exiting spring practice. Cade Klubnik should be a better player this season, but how big is that next step? It could be the difference between making the College Football Playoff or missing out for a fourth-straight year. The other big concern is at the center position, with three guys fighting for it.

There are definitely concerns at quarterback for the Tigers, and I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t true. Even so, we are expecting a breakout year for Klubnik in 2024. The offense, in general, should be improved around him, and with improved playmakers, a more seasoned offensive line, and another year of development, Klubnik could make many look silly this season as he runs the Clemson offense.

At center, I don’t necessarily see a battle for a starting position as a bad thing. Sure, at center you’d like to have a guy locked down and working with the quarterback routinely but it is still just the spring. I have no doubts that this will not be much of a worry by Week 1’s matchup against Georgia.

