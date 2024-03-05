Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Syracuse: Teams bid for ACC Tournament double bye

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball hosts Syracuse in its final home game of the season in another critical conference matchup Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After winning three straight games, the Tigers lost 69-62 to Notre Dame on Saturday and are tied for fifth in the ACC standings with Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. They have to win their final two games to clinch the fourth double bye in the ACC Tournament, starting with Syracuse (ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET)

"Is there a concern for us? A little bit," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Saturday. "But, we came in here winning six out of seven. We've been playing well."

Meanwhile, the Orange (20-10, 11-8) are in fourth place in the conference and have won four straight. Syracuse looks to split the regular-season series against Clemson in its last game of the season after losing 77-68 on Feb. 10.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Syracuse on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. Syracuse start time

Date: March 5, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Syracuse

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Final game of the regular season:

at Wake Forest on March 9, 6 p.m.

