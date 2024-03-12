Clelin Ferrell agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is set to join Dan Quinn's first Commanders team.

According to multiple reports, Ferrell has agreed to terms with the NFC East club. It's a one-year deal in Washington for Ferrell.

Ferrell was the fourth overall pick in 2019 and he spent four seasons with the Raiders before moving on to the 49ers last year. He had 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while helping the Niners secure the top seed in the NFC.

The Commanders have also agreed to deals with defensive end Dorance Armstrong and linebacker Frankie Luvu as they work to build their defense ahead of Quinn's first run as their head coach.