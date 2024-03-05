Clarke Schmidt tosses four stellar innings, Gleyber Torres reaches twice in Yankees' win over Marlins

The Yankees defeated the Miami Marlins, 3-2, on Monday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Here are some takeaways...

- Clarke Schmidt took the ball for the Yanks as he looks to crack a rotation spot and he was nothing short of spectacular in his second outing of the spring. The right-hander needed just eight pitches to breeze through a perfect bottom of the first.



Schmidt allowed a one out Tim Anderson single in the second, for the lone hit against him, but he got out of the inning just a few pitches later with an Avisail Garcia double play. After working around an Anthony Volpe error in the third, he finished his night with a 1-2-3 fourth.

The 28-year-old was extremely efficient, throwing 34 of his 44 pitches for strikes, and he used a heavy slider/cutter combo to generate seven whiffs across four shutout innings. He's now allowed just one run across his first six innings of work this spring.

- Gleyber Torres has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this spring, but he accounted for much of the Yankee offense on the night, going 2-for-3 with a double against Marlins starters AJ Puk and Edward Cabrera.

- Austin Wells has also struggled for the most part thus far as he looks to carve out more playing time behind the plate, but he reached base in both of his at-bats with a walk and a single.

- Top prospect Spencer Jones continues to shine as he also reached base twice in three plate appearances. The 22-year-old is now hitting .462 with a stellar 1.255 OPS through 13 spring at-bats.

- After being held down over the first six innings, the Bombers finally got on the board as Miami issued four consecutive walks to force in their first run of the game. Brandon Lockridge lined a two-run single to center two batters later, which ended up being the game-winning hit.

- Victor Gonzalez allowed a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth but Anthony Misiewicz came on in the ninth and was able to lockdown the Yanks' fifth victory of the spring.



The Yankees travel to Clover Park to take on former bench coach Carlos Mendoza and the Mets on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.

