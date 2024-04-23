Clarets 'look more solid and obdurate'

[BBC]

Is it too little too late for Burnley?

The New York Times' chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith says there has been a significant improvement in the Clarets' performances recently, but it might not be enough to survive relegation.

"If you looked at the table at the beginning of March, you would have thought they would have gone by now," said Smith on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"It might be too late, but they suddenly look more solid and obdurate. They looked naïve at the start of the season and Vincent Kompany has had to coach them through that because they have an inexperienced squad.

"It has taken a long time to get to this point but now they do not concede as many goals.

"It is better late than never but I wonder if they have timed this good run slightly wrong. And their run of fixtures is not ideal."

Burnley play Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, before hosting fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on the last day of the season.

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds