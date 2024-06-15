City trio feature in Spain’s win over Croatia

Three City stars featured at Olympiastadion as Spain recorded a 3-0 opening Euro 2024 win over Croatia in Berlin.

Rodrigo played 86 minutes for La Roja and Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic both started for Zlatko Dalic's team as Luis de la Fuente's men collected three precious points and edged closer to the knockout phase.

The Group B fixture represented the fourth straight European Championships where the sides locked horns and the first chance fell to Alvaro Morata who sent a tame effort into Dominik Livakovic's gloves.

But Spain’s captained made amends with just over 15 minutes remaining of the first half after he beat the offside trap to drive into the box and coolly slot home.

The game’s first goal sparked the meeting into life and Kovacic looked to respond immediately when he collected the ball on the edge of the box, lined up a shot but scuffed his effort into the grateful hands of Unai Simon.

Croatia were then made to rue the untaken opportunity when Fabian Ruiz doubled the 2010 World Cup winners’ lead when his deflected drive nestled into the bottom corner on 31 minutes.

The fixture continued to be played a breathless pace and Gvardiol came close to reducing the deficit before the interval when his cross-shot just evaded the onrushing Anet Budimir who would've tapped into an empty net.

Although Croatia weren't being outplayed, their task was made even harder at the end of the first 45 when Dani Carvajal ghosted into the area and poked a whipped cross home.

Spain carried their momentum into the second half and were denied by the fingertips of Livakovic who thwarted Lamine Yamal's goalbound effort from inside the box.

Undeterred by their uphill battle, Croatia somehow couldn't force the ball into the net during a goalmouth scramble, but they were awarded a penalty with just over 10 minutes remaining when Bruno Petkovic went down under a challenge from Rodrigo inside the six-yard area.

Although Dinamo Zagreb's striker saw his spot-kick saved, the ball was recycled back into his path before he tapped home from close range.

However, after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for encroachment - meaning Spain's goal remained intact.

Rodrigo's nation sit at Group B's summit as a result and Croatia are in fourth place having played a game more than fellow counterparts Albania and Italy.