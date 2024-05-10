Christian Scott ready to give Mets fans ‘everything he’s got’ in highly-anticipated Citi Field debut

The last time Christian Scott was at Citi Field he was on hand to receive the Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Year award after his breakout showing last year.

Fast forward just a few months later, and the Mets’ young right-hander is set to make the second start of his big-league career and his first in front of the orange and blue faithful on Saturday against the Braves.

“It’s awesome,” Scott said. “I’m excited to pitch in front of them. They’ve been great to me coming up, it’s been my dream ever since I got drafted here to pitch in front of them, so I’m going to go out there and give them everything I’ve got every time I go out there.”

Scott was extremely impressive in his big-league debut last weekend against the Rays, as he settled in tremendously after a shaky opening frame and allowed just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six across six innings.

The 24-year-old will have a bit of a tougher task facing current MLB home run leader Marcell Ozuna and the rest of the high-powered Atlanta lineup this time around, but for him, the game plan remains the same.

“I’m just going to take every game as it comes,” he said. “I’m going to go out there and do what I do. I’m going to try to pound the strike zone and not issue free bases and make them beat me, and just do whatever I can to help us get the win.”

It’s still unknown what exactly the plan will be for Scott after this turn through the rotation, but he’s quickly shown that he has the stuff and confidence needed to dominate at the game’s highest level.

For now, though, the top prospect is just focused on taking things one day at a time.

"I’m just taking every day as it comes,” Scott said. “I’m not trying to think too much into the future. I’m just trying to control what I can and putting one foot in front of the other on a daily basis can get you a lot of places.

“I’m not a huge goal-setter, I just like to do what’s going to give my team the best chance to win that day. Wherever I’m pitching I’m just going to try to give everything I’ve got every time I take the mound.”