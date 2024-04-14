Christian Moore homered in the sixth inning Saturday then homered again in the seventh against LSU to tie the Tennessee baseball record for career home runs with 42.

Moore entered the game with 40, trailing Blake Burke by one. Burke homered in the third to reach 42 in his career.

Moore, a junior like Burke, followed with a pair. His second homer − a three-run blast − put Tennessee ahead 6-2.

Christian Moore ties Tennessee baseball home run record

Moore entered the season with 27 career homers.

Moore hit 10 as a freshman as a reserve. He smacked 17 as a sophomore, the second-most on Tennessee's College World Series team.

Who are the top home run hitters in Tennessee baseball history?

Lipcius set the previous record of 40 in the first inning of his final game in 2022 during the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame. Lipcius and Evan Russell engaged in a slugfest the day prior to both break the previous record of 38 held by Todd Helton.

Lipcius hit his 38th in the fifth inning. Russell homered later the inning to set a record with 39. Lipcius matched it in the same inning with his 39th.

Doug Hecker hit 37 from 1990-92, while Cody Hawn and Sonny Cortez hit 36 each. Hawn played from 2009-10 and Cortez in 1996 and 1998.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Christian Moore ties Blake Burke for Tennessee baseball home run record