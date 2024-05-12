Chris Buescher confronts Tyler Reddick after rough and wild NASCAR finish at Darlington

Chris Buescher stormed up the frontstretch and shoved Tyler Reddick.

Reddick, who led a career-best 174 laps, had been battling eventual race winner Brad Keselowski late during Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Buescher surged ahead from third, initially pushing his RFK Racing teammate Keselowski, and eventually passed the leaders. It looked as though Buescher would be on his way to his first checkered flag — a week after he came within 0.001 seconds of such — until Reddick walled him.

“I appreciate him saying he screwed up, obviously like I said, we haven’t had issues in the past,” Buescher told reporters after a confrontation littered with expletives.. “That being said, it doesn’t change what just happened. There’s a win sticker on his door top — that I told him about — that makes a bad day like this not matter nearly as much to him.

“But this is going to matter to us.”

Reddick, who recently won at Talladega, slammed Buescher into the wall on the top of the track near Turn 3 with 10 laps left, allowing Keselowski to take the race lead for good.

“(Buescher) did nothing wrong,” Reddick told reporters. “I popped his tire.”

Reddick: ‘I’m sorry’

“We have raced each other clean. What was that about!?” Buescher audibly said to Reddick.

“As soon as I knew that wasn’t going to work, I tried to back out,” a calmer Reddick responded. “The last thing I wanted to do was wreck your car. I can care less about mine. I’m sorry.”

“It doesn’t work for me,” Buescher said back. “We don’t have that (winner’s) sticker on our door right now. You need to be better.”