Chiefs’ WR Xavier Worthy’s cleats, jersey put on display in NFL Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is already part of the NFL Hall of Fame without playing a single snap in the league.

How so? Well, Worthy broke the NFL combine for the 40-yard dash, running a time of 4.21.

That feat allowed Worthy to have his cleats and jersey from the combine on display at the NFL Hall of Fame’s “Pro Football Today Gallery,” in Canton, Ohio.

These are the first artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame has collected that were used by a prospect from the NFL Combine.

Worthy ran a 4.25 on his first attempt, then surpassed former NFL wide receiver John Ross’s record of 4.22 with a 40 time of 4.21.

“I definitely knew I had a chance. I didn’t know it was going to happen in reality,” Worthy said. “I came in knowing I was going to run nothing slower than 4.25. When I was training, I always ran faster on my second 40.”

The Chiefs selected Worthy in the 1st Round of the 2024 NFL Draft at 28th overall, trading up with Buffalo Bills for him to acquire his otherworldly speed.

