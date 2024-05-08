Chiefs WR Rashee Rice under investigation in alleged nightclub assault in Dallas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s legal issues continue to build up.
Dallas TV station WFAA has reported that Rice is under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a nightclub in Dallas early Monday.
Dallas police confirmed the report, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Cydney Henderson. An investigation was opened after officers responded to a call about an assault at 2:30 a.m. Monday.
“The preliminary investigation determined a victim reported being assaulted by a suspect in the 600 block of North Harwood Street,” the department said in a statement. “The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.”
Rice was charged with eight felony counts after a high-speed, multi-car crash on a Dallas expressway in March. Commissioner Roger Goodell and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have said they will let the judicial process play out before making further comments.
Rice could face a suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. League protocol for criminal cases is to let court proceedings finish before handing down punishment.