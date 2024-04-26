Roger Goodell gives first public comment on Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

The ongoing police investigation in Dallas, Texas, surrounding the car accident involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, continues to get national attention. The incident has affected Kansas City’s mindset heading into the 2024 NFL Draft and forced the commissioner to make his first public comments.

During his opening interview with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg at Thursday’s first round, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the Rashee Rice situation for the first time publicly.

“Well, first, we allowed the legal process to move through,” Goodell explained. “We obviously are following it closely, and as soon as they’re done with the process, we will be engaged and be prepared to look at that under all of our personal contact policies.”

Goodell’s response aligns with his usual process, which includes law enforcement before deciding on a player’s fate. The topic is serious, and whether or not Rice’s immediate future is in doubt, Kansas City added another receiver in the first round later that night in Xavier Worthy.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media late Thursday night, emphasizing his plans to have Worthy and Rice be fixtures in the offense. The former SMU star continues working out with Patrick Mahomes while the investigation continues.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire