Chiefs sign 14 players to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced an initial wave of practice squad signings, with 14 players officially locked up.

We have been tracking reported practice squad signings at Chiefs Wire, but here are the players who’ve officially been signed by the team as of now:

Chiefs' initial practice squad signings: S Zayne Anderson

G Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

RB Jerrion Ealy

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

S Nazeeh Johnson

DE Azur Kamara

LB Elijah Lee

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Cornell Powell

C Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

DT Taylor Stallworth — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 31, 2022

The two signings we hadn’t yet heard about are LB Elijah Lee and RB/WR Jerrion Ealy. There is also TE Kendall Blanton, who has been reported to have signed to the practice squad, but hasn’t been formally announced by the team yet.

New @Chiefs TE Kendall Blanton. confirms that he is signing with hometown team's practice squad. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 @HaroldRKuntz3 had it first. — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 31, 2022

More to come.

