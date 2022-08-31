Chiefs sign 14 players to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced an initial wave of practice squad signings, with 14 players officially locked up.
We have been tracking reported practice squad signings at Chiefs Wire, but here are the players who’ve officially been signed by the team as of now:
Chiefs' initial practice squad signings:
S Zayne Anderson
G Mike Caliendo
LB Jack Cochrane
RB Jerrion Ealy
WR Daurice Fountain
TE Jordan Franks
S Nazeeh Johnson
DE Azur Kamara
LB Elijah Lee
QB Chris Oladokun
WR Cornell Powell
C Austin Reiter
DT Danny Shelton
DT Taylor Stallworth
The two signings we hadn’t yet heard about are LB Elijah Lee and RB/WR Jerrion Ealy. There is also TE Kendall Blanton, who has been reported to have signed to the practice squad, but hasn’t been formally announced by the team yet.
New @Chiefs TE Kendall Blanton. confirms that he is signing with hometown team's practice squad. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 @HaroldRKuntz3 had it first.
More to come.
List
