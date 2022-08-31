Chiefs sign 14 players to practice squad

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced an initial wave of practice squad signings, with 14 players officially locked up.

We have been tracking reported practice squad signings at Chiefs Wire, but here are the players who’ve officially been signed by the team as of now:

The two signings we hadn’t yet heard about are LB Elijah Lee and RB/WR Jerrion Ealy. There is also TE Kendall Blanton, who has been reported to have signed to the practice squad, but hasn’t been formally announced by the team yet.

More to come.

List

Tracking Chiefs' 16-man practice squad additions

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

