The Chiefs receive excellent grades from NFL media for their 2024 draft class

We won’t really know what to make of the Chiefs’ 2024 draft picks until they begin playing.

But NFL pundits across the nation believe the Chiefs did a great job with their selections in this year’s draft, which was in Detroit.

The Chiefs received mostly A grades from media members who analyzed the draft. Here is a closer look at what was being said about the Chiefs.

An A was the grade for the Chiefs from Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald.

“Hell of a draft for the back-to-back defending champs,” McDonald wrote. “They added elite, gamebreaking speed with their selection of Xavier Worthy in the first round and might have found a franchise left tackle in the second. Jared Wiley and Jaden Hicks were quality pickups in Round 4 and they took a couple dart throws on the offensive line later on. Wiley has the potential to be the Chiefs’ starting tight end after Travis Kelce moves on, showing off rare movement ability for a 6-foot-6 player. Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia and Wiley may be cornerstones for the Chiefs’ offense when this is all said and done.”

The Chiefs got an A from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter.

Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “If you’re wondering how the Chiefs stay on top, just look at this draft haul. Worthy is the sort of speedy difference-maker the Chiefs have searched for since trading Tyreek Hill away in 2022, and they did not give up much value to AFC rival Buffalo in the trade up to select him. They also did not have to reach for Suamataia, who should work himself into the lineup at tackle or guard if he’s able to improve on his footwork.”

Also giving the Chiefs an A is CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso.

Here is part of what he wrote: “GM Brett Veach went on a heater with this draft class. Worthy and Suamataia were two awesome additions, even if the latter has some rough edges to his game right now. Wiley can really separate at the tight end position, and I think the Chiefs know a thing or two about that type of tight end. Hicks had no business going in Round 4. He’s an intimidating do-everything safety.”

The Chiefs received a B-plus from Bleacher Report.

This is a snippet from that story: “General manager Brett Veach was aggressive early in the draft, but he landed a handful of prospects with the potential to become long-term pieces of Kansas City’s championship puzzle. Worthy will grab most of the attention heading into the regular season, but don’t be surprised if Suamataia and Wiley are extremely valuable pieces a couple of years from now.”

Also giving the Chiefs a B-plus was ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

This is part of what he wrote: “Can Worthy and Suamataia reach their lofty ceilings? Ultimately, this class will be defined by whether Kansas City’s first two picks turn into good starters and help (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes get back to the Super Bowl.”

An A-minus grade was given by the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Here is an excerpt of his story: “Worthy, the fastest player in NFL combine history, will be catching deep balls from Patrick Mahomes in short order. Suamataia was a polarizing prospect for scouts. There was chatter about Hicks going in the top 60 — and he fell to No. 133.”

NFL analyst Warren Sharp said the Chiefs received great value from their picks.

best value 2024 NFL draft classes



1. Lions

2. Dolphins

3. Chiefs

4. Steelers

5. Eagles

6. Saints

7. Ravens

8. Broncos

9. Vikings

10. Rams



see pic for 1-32 plus methodology



READ FOR FULL ANALYSIS:https://t.co/nIqmEa50Rm



team-by-team & round-by-round analysis to follow pic.twitter.com/7civLHt5zD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 27, 2024

it doesn't seem fair that the back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs should have gained the 3rd most value of any team in the 2024 NFL Draft...



but they did



S Jaden Hicks (4th round) was their biggest steal. Out of 101 consensus big boards curated by @ArifHasanNFL,… pic.twitter.com/au2oZjfqnf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 28, 2024

The Chiefs got a B-plus from Pro Football Focus.

Trevor Sikkema wrote this about Hicks: “The Chiefs continue to stack up extremely productive defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Hicks, a standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, possesses rare movement ability in the back end. Hicks earned an 83.0 coverage grade in 2023; he is a smart player who will fit in extremely well with a DB room that is already loaded with young, hungry talent.”

The Chiefs received a B from USA Today’s Nate Davis.

This is what he wrote: “Perhaps the anti-Jets, taking the superfluous receiver (Texas blazer Xavier Worthy) in Round 1 before the offensive lineman (BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia) they arguably should have prioritized in Round 2? And, again, maybe the league’s new dynasty shouldn’t be questioned — Worthy’s 4.21 speed added to free agent signing Hollywood Brown, and what they could mean to an offense triggered by three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes … assuming the three-time Super Bowl MVP remains upright behind whoever’s guarding his blind side.”

The Chiefs got an A grade from the NFL Network’s Marc Ross.

“I thought the Chiefs just did an outstanding job of addressing getting that speed,” Ross said on the air, “but then also helping the line a young up and coming tight end from TCU there to learn from Kelce as well. So I just really thought they crushed it.”