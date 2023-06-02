Chiefs RBs coach Todd Pinkston praised Isiah Pacheco’s maturity at OTAs

The Kansas Chiefs running back room in past off-seasons has had its concerns, but with the emergence of Isiah Pacheco last year, there is reason for optimism.

Last season’s breakout rookie performance has more than cemented Pacheco as the expected starter for this upcoming season. Pacheco was a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft but quickly established himself as a vital part of the offense, meshing well with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid’s game plan.

Pacheco hasn’t been able to participate physically in OTAs due to recovery from off-season surgeries, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been able to get involved. Chiefs running backs coach Todd Pinkston addressed Pacheco’s growth in the mental aspects of the game during Thursday’s press conference.

“He’s not missing anything.” said Pinkston, “He’s not missing anything. He comes to the meetings. He actually, if he’s on a field not doing his rehab, he’s actually getting a lot of mental reps, helping the young guys out, actually helping me out as well. So I don’t think he’s missing anything besides the physical part because he is getting all the mental parts of it.”

Pinkston believes the second-year player has matured, focusing on getting better and helping his teammates get better while he can’t be on the football field. Even though he’s missing the physical part of this portion of the offseason program, he’s staying active mentally. It’s a process that should help him get back to full speed quickly when he’s cleared to participate later this summer.

