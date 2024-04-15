Chiefs’ Rashee Rice, along with fellow driver, sued for $10 million in recent lawsuit

Two Dallas County residents are suing Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice and fellow driver Teddy Knox for damages of at least $10 million, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Dallas County, Texas.

On March 30, Edvard Potrovskiy and Irina Gromova were traveling in their 2022 Lexus 350 SUV, according to the suit, when their vehicle was involved in a multi-car crash with Rice and Knox’s vehicles on the highway.

Rice, driving a leased Lamborghini Urus, and Knox, a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, crashed into the median to start a chain reaction of vehicles, which the suit said “caused (the SUV) to rotate into the middle of the road at a high speed and eventually crash to a standstill.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, the arrest affidavit in the case stated Rice was driving 119 mph some 4.5 seconds before the crash; Knox was going 116 mph “but had slowed to 91 miles per hour about 1.5 seconds before,” according to the affidavit acquired the Morning News.

Dallas Police announced last week that Rice and Knox each face eight charges for their roles in the crash. Rice turned himself in to authorities late last week before getting released on bond.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs’ injuries include “trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions around the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding and other internal and external injuries.”

Dallas attorney Sanjay S. Mathur, in the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs, asks Rice and Knox to cover damages such as past and future medical expenses, physical pain and impairment, loss of earning capacity and mental anguish.

“As a consequence, Plaintiffs herein sue Defendants for punitive damages in the amount not less than ten million dollars,” Mathur wrote.

Rice is named in a separate lawsuit filed on April 4 by plaintiff Kamlesh Desai, who said he was driving a Toyota Sienna when he was involved in the crash. The suit claims Desai suffered bodily injuries that may be permanent; he is seeking “monetary relief over $1,000,000.00,” according to the suit.

Rice’s attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, previously said in an April 4 news conference that one of their priorities would be to ensure the crash victims are “made whole as best as possible.”

Following the incident, Rice remains with the Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that the second-year pro will participate in the first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason training program, which started Monday and is conducted remotely via video calls.

Reid opened his Monday news conference with a general statement regarding Rice’s standing with the team.

“We’re waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place,” Reid said, “and we’ll go from there.”

The NFL has previously told The Star that it will “continue to monitor all developments” regarding Rice’s case.