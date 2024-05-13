Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes supports Austin Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL take

The sports comment heard worldwide occurred on a recent Pat McAfee show episode with a former pro basketball player. Austin Rivers played eleven years in the NBA before moving to an analyst role at the start of this season, and he’s already made an impression that players from two leagues, including the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback, are debating.

During his appearance on the former Pro Bowl punter’s popular ESPN show, Rivers shared his thoughts on the adaptability of NBA and NFL players.

“I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL,” said Rivers. “You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.”

The quote has opened the door for players from both sports to look at the comments, either supporting Rivers or dismissing him. During his courtside visit to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs game on Saturday, Patrick Mahomes supported Rivers’ theory.

During the Mavericks’ game three victory broadcast, Mahomes stopped by the commentary desk to suggest that the Thunder’s starting forward, Lu Dort, could play linebacker in today’s NFL.

Dort is a 25-year-old defensive specialist for Oklahoma City. He is 6’4, 220 pounds, and caught the eye of Mahomes on the opposing sidelines of his favorite team. The three-time Super Bowl champion can genuinely put himself in that conversation with his history of playing multiple sports as a youth and confidence displayed in previous discussions with all-time NBA greats.

Patrick Mahomes thinks Lu Dort could play linebacker… hard to disagree! #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/66ZVUTaONh — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

Mahomes could have been scouting the next great linebacker for the Chiefs while enjoying the NBA game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire