Chiefs place UFA tender on EDGE Melvin Ingram

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an interesting decision in regards to unrestricted free-agent pass-rusher Melvin Ingram.

The team has placed the seldom-used UFA tender, also referred to as the “May 5 tender” on Ingram. This means that if Ingram remains unsigned past July 22nd, he can only sign with the Chiefs for the 2022 NFL season. If Ingram signs with another team during that period, he’ll still count toward the compensatory pick formula for Kansas City.

Here is the NFL’s description of the rule:

“May 5: Deadline for prior club to send “May 5 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club.”

Ingram has seen some interest in the free-agent market, taking an official visit with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. This move basically ensures that if Ingram doesn’t play in K.C. in 2022, they’re getting something for him. It’d also seem to suggest they have an interest in bringing the veteran back.

The Chiefs acquired Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season in order to reignite their pass-rush. Ingram did exactly that, contributing 33 pressures and four sacks over the span of nine regular-season games and three postseason games with Kansas City. He’d certainly help make the Chiefs’ pass-rush look a bit more formidable heading into the 2022 NFL season. He also said that the interest was mutual in a return to K.C. during the season.

