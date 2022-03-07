Chiefs to place franchise tag on tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The NFL off-season kicks into high gear this week, with Tuesday serving as the deadline for NFL teams to place either the franchise or the transition tag on players facing free agency.

Monday dawned with one of the first big pieces of free agency news, as the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly going to be using the franchise tag on tackle Orlando Brown.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news:

Kansas City Chiefs are franchise tagging OT Orlando Brown, per league sources. Brown becomes the first free-agent-to-be this off-season known to be getting the franchise tag. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

Brown was part of a massive overhaul Kansas City performed on their offensive line last off-season. After seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes running for his life in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs opened the past season with five new faces across their offensive line, including Brown who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

The left tackle allowed four sacks last season, but remains a stalwart at the position and is a factor both in pass protection, and when Kansas City keeps the football on the ground. On this play against the Las Vegas Raiders, watch as Brown works the combination block at the point of attack, before moving to the second level to seal off a linebacker:

The team will now look to lock Brown up to a long-term deal, and if they can do that Kansas City will have Mahomes’ blind side protection in place for the next few years, as left guard Joe Thuney is under contract for four more seasons with the Chiefs.

With Brown the first player to receive the tag, other players to watch before Tuesday’s deadline include Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, and Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III.