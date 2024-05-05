Chiefs OL Hunter Nourzad reflects on the NFL draft process

The Kansas City Chiefs selected offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft because of his versatility and desire to excel in any role. The NFL draft process wasn’t easy or predictable for the Penn State product, and there was significant uncertainty regarding his fate.

Nourzad shared his experience with reporters on Saturday at rookie minicamp, making it clear that he was eager to get on the field.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Nourzad explained. “You try to prepare yourself as best as possible during the process, but you really have no idea where you’re going to go. Once the bus rolled up the road, and we saw the stadium and the facility – it’s really breathtaking; it’s really an incredible experience that I feel truly blessed to be able to experience. It’s unbelievable.”

Nourzad started his college career at Cornell before transferring to Penn State and playing various roles on the offensive line. He told reporters that he is ready to grow in the Chiefs organization in any form, with his focus finally being back on the fieldwork.

“I think it’s more a sense of excitement rather than freedom because football is the only thing I really love,” said Nourzad. “Being able just to go back to that, being completely focused on, like you said, learning my playbook, getting to meet my teammates, getting out and doing drills and getting better. It’s really relieving.”

Many rookies are relieved to be able to focus entirely on football after a hectic month. Nourzad is ready for an opportunity to make an impact on the coaching staff and find a role on the team.

