2024 NFL draft: Chiefs take Penn State OL Hunter Nourzad with pick No. 159

The Kansas City Chiefs finally addressed their defense with the No. 159 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, picking up Penn State center Hunter Nourzad.

The importance of depth can never be underestimated as the Chiefs continue to fortify their offensive line. Nourzad is listed as a center but has experience playing anywhere on the interior offensive line, creating needed flexibility and relief for Pro Bowl starter Creed Humphrey.

Nourzad began his collegiate career in 2018 at Cornell University. He was the Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 and transferred to Penn State the following year. In 2023, he switched to center and was selected as a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

The trenches are getting deeper. With the 159th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected Hunter Nourzad! pic.twitter.com/Me4UnhfqzN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

This pick should prove to be a good one for the Chiefs as Kansas City looks to ensure that its front-five is equipped to protect Patrick Mahomes for years to come.

General manager Brett Veach has preached flexibility on the offensive line, and he is getting that with Nourzad, who has proven to be a plug-and-play offensive lineman wherever needed.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire