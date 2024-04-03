Chiefs lose stadium renovation vote, leaving their future in doubt

Jackson County voters rejected a sales tax to pay to renovate stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement after the measure failed 78,352 to 56,606, per KMBC.

"Over the months ahead, I look forward to working with the Chiefs and the Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come," Lucas wrote on social media.

Chiefs team president Mark Donovan threatened the team could leave if the measure didn't pass. It could have been an attempt merely to scare voters into extending the 3/8th cent stadium sales tax.

It didn't work, though, and now the Chiefs' future really is in doubt.

"We respect the process. We respect the decision of the Jackson County voters," Donovan said in a prepared statement Tuesday night. "We're disappointed. We feel we put forth the best offer for Jackson County. We were ready to extend the longstanding partnership that the teams have enjoyed with this county. This is important. . . . We will do and look to do what is in the best interest of our fans and our organization as we move forward."