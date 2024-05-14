Chiefs to host Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs’ opponent for week two of the 2024 NFL season has been released. The defending Super Bowl champions will stay home to start the new campaign.

According to the team, the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3:25 CT. Considering the teams ‘ recent history, the annual battle with Joe Burrow and company will be one of the early-season must-watch matchups. The Patrick Mahomes and Burrow duel was postponed last season due to the latter’s injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the year.

The cat's out of the bag. Week two. Bengals. Our house. 😈 pic.twitter.com/Y23xBJiHZ3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2024

The Bengals fell short of the postseason last year due to injuries and inconsistent play, but following offseason changes, they are still a threat in the AFC. The rivalry may be cooling down since their consecutive AFC Championship game battles in 2021 and 2022, but the quarterback matchup remains the main attraction.

The first two weeks of the season, when the Chiefs host conference rivals from the AFC North, will be the ultimate measuring stick for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. The rest of the Chiefs’ regular season schedule and the other 29 NFL teams will be revealed Wednesday night as the anticipation for a new football season begins.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire