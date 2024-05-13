Chiefs to host Ravens for Week 1 2024 NFL season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 opponent for their banner night and the 2024 NFL season kickoff has been released.

According to the team’s social media accounts, the Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, they once again get the first game of the season to celebrate, and they’ll do so against a well-known AFC rival. The Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson duel is front and center again, as they are two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The stage is set 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/GsSqJ4OQai — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2024

The Ravens were the top seed in the AFC playoffs last year but still fell to the Chiefs in Baltimore. The AFC Championship game loss to Kansas City spoiled an achievement-filled season for league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The Chiefs will be seeking a better performance on banner night than their disappointing outing against the Detroit Lions a year ago. Kansas City started last season’s game without Chris Jones due to a contract negotiations holdout and Travis Kelce because of an injury in practice. The Lions capitalized on the Chiefs’ mistakes, winning at Arrowhead Stadium 21-20 and serving as the season’s first upset.

