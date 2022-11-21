Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs dealt with a number of injuries during the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave the rundown of the players who are hurt and what they’re dealing with.

“As far as the injuries go, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) has a high ankle sprain,” Reid began. “Kadarius Toney hamstring tightened up on him. Juan Thornhill’s left calf, he strained (it). Then, Jaylen Watson, hurt his hand. We’ll see where that goes from here.”

Of all the injuries, it appears that Edwards-Helaire’s is the most serious. He’s dealing with the dreaded high ankle sprain, the second of his NFL career. He was limping quite a bit when he left the field and headed to the locker room. Reid didn’t seem too optimistic about the injury.

“Yeah, I mean he’s a tough kid, but that doesn’t look good,” Reid said. “High ankle sprains in running backs aren’t always the best. We’ll see how he does in his recovery here, but he’s pretty tender right now.”

Asked whether he feels like Edwards-Helaire will go on injured reserve, he responded, “I haven’t got that far.”

High ankle sprains typically carry a 3-4 week recovery period. That likely means that free agent signing Ronald Jones, who has yet to be made active for a game so far this season, will see his first action with the Chiefs in Week 12.

List

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 11 victory over the Chargers

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire