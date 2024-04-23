Chiefs earn top spot in PFF’s pre-draft power rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in Pro Football Focus’ pre-draft power rankings this week, solidifying their role as the team to beat in the NFL before the 2024 season.

NFL Power Rankings before the NFL Draft 📊 pic.twitter.com/Dng3buC90z — PFF (@PFF) April 23, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five behind Kansas City, setting expectations for next season’s playoffs.

As defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs seem uniquely positioned to complete their title three-peat next February, but are sure to face fierce opposition in the 2024 regular season.

Kansas City has had a target on its back since winning its first Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes era back in 2020. Now, after earning three titles in five seasons, every team in the NFL is preparing to knock off the Chiefs to ensure that the league’s newest dynasty doesn’t stay put at No. 1 in the power rankings for long.

Stay tuned to see if Kansas City’s position on PFF’s list changes after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire