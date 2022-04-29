Chiefs, Chargers to kick off Amazon Prime's 'Thursday Night Football' on Sept. 15

Amazon Prime will assume exclusive rights for "Thursday Night Football" starting in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

During the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, the league announced the Sept. 15 matchup: the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Chargers-Chiefs is a classic AFC West rivalry featuring two of the most exciting young QBs in the game today. With the electric atmosphere at Arrowhead, there’s no better setting for the first exclusive Thursday Night Football telecast on Prime Video,” Amazon vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue said in a release.

Los Angeles and Kansas City played a back-and-forth thriller on Thursday night last December, which resulted in a 34-28 victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores the game-winning touchdown in a thrilling 34-28 overtime defeat of the Chargers last December.

The full TNF schedule will be released on May 12 along with the rest of the NFL regular-season slate.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who will join Amazon's broadcast crew, made the announcement before the 11th pick of the draft. It's unclear whether Gonzalez, a former studio analyst for Fox Sports (2017-2021), will occupy a seat in the booth or studio.

Amazon hired Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color commentator) for its broadcasts.

Amazon began simulcasting Thursday night games since 2017, but the contests have been available on cable (NFL Network) and traditional broadcast networks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers to play Sept. 15 on Amazon