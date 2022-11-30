Chiefs, Bengals meet for AFC Championship rematch; Deshaun Watson available vs. Texans | Podcast

The two biggest matchups of the week are a rematch of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals and the formidable San Francisco 49ers' game against the Miami Dolphins.

NFL reporters Tyler Dragon and Safid Deen dissect each team's recent success, and Safid adds a few NEXTGEN stats about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

WEEK 13 POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

In the headlines, Deshaun Watson makes his return from suspension against his former team, the Houston Texans. Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a plane. And another injury for Aaron Rodgers puts the quarterback's future in question.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson's Browns teammates eager to have him on the field

'SOME ARE STILL ANGRY': Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend his return to Houston

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

It's a Football Podcast!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship rematch; Deshaun Watson returns