Chiefs bench Jawaan Taylor after repeated penalties

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had enough of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor's penalties.

Taylor, whose inability to line up legally has been the talk of the NFL this season, picked up two more illegal formation penalties in the first half of the Chiefs' game against the Bears. At the start of the second half, Taylor was on the sideline.

Taylor was lining up illegally all night in the season opener against the Lions, but for some reason the officials were letting him get away with it. But in two games since then the officials have been looking for it, and Taylor has been penalized repeatedly. Now Taylor is lining up on the sideline, not in the backfield.

One player who's still in the game for the Chiefs is Patrick Mahomes, who was limping around late in the first half with an apparent ankle injury but appears just fine at the start of the second half.