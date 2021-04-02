Chiefs announce 8 changes to 2021 coaching staff

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several changes and additions to their coaching staff for the 2021 NFL season. A significant amount of the changes include shuffling roles around among coaches that were on the team this past season. Here’s a look at all of the changes to the current staff:

Greg Lewis has been promoted to Running Backs Coach after serving as the teams’ Wide Receivers Coach since 2017.

Joe Bleymaier has been promoted to Wide Receivers coach after serving as the team’s Pass Game Analyst and Assistant Quarterbacks Coach.

David Girardi steps in as the Pass Game Analyst and Assistant Quarterbacks Coach after serving as an Offensive Quality Control Coach for the past four seasons.

Connor Embree switches to the offensive side of the ball, working as an Offensive Quality Control Coach after working as a defensive assistant for the past few seasons.

Terry Bradden Jr. spent three seasons as an Offensive Quality Control Coach, but will now serve as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

Ken Flajole – Outside Linebackers Coach Terry Bradden Jr. – Asst. Defensive Line Donald D’Alesio – Defensive Assistant Tyler Judkins – Assistant Strength and Conditioning — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 2, 2021

There are three new additions to the staff, the most significant being former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole. He’ll replace former Chiefs Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid, whose contract was not renewed after he was involved in a car crash that severely injured a five-year-old girl. Flajole previously served as defensive coordinator under Steve Spagnuolo when he was head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011.

Also joining the Chiefs are former Youngstown State Defensive Coordinator Donald D’Alesio and former Los Angeles Chargers Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Judkins.

Story continues

List