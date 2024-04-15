Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes comment on Rashee Rice’s case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have one overarching storyline after their back-to-back Super Bowl-winning seasons: the legal case of Rashee Rice.

The second-year wide receiver surrendered to police and posted bond on Thursday on eight felony counts connected to a March 30 Dallas, Texas, six-car crash that left four victims with injuries.

One victim said she “will be rendered to a life of limited mobility and brain fog, etc., due to the combination of physical injuries with the internal injuries to her head,” according to the arrest affidavit.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid repeatedly said he would let the legal process play out but said he has talked to Rice.

“I’m leaving, that like we’ve done most of these [legal cases for players], just for the law enforcement part of it to take place and then we’ll go from there with that,” he said.

The Chiefs are in Phase One of the offseason program which is just meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he has worked with Rice throughout the offseason and is working with him and other Chiefs players in Texas. Rice is also expected to be in those meetings that are all virtual and voluntary.

“I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” Mahomes said.

Rice was driving 119 miles per hour 4.5 seconds before the crash in a Lamborghini SUV while the other suspect, Theodore Knox, reached 116 miles an hour. Crash data revealed the Corvette was traveling at a speed of 91 miles per hour 1.5 seconds before the crash.

Rice, 23, led all Chiefs receivers in catches and yards en route to their second straight Super Bowl.

Phase Two of the offseason program will be back in KC with on-field workouts that may include individual or group instruction and drills. Reid did not say if Rice would be back for that phase opting for a “day by day” comment.

The head coach did say that he hoped that Rice has learned from his actions.

“As long as he’s learned from it, that’s the important part of it,” Reid said.

“Take it from there and see what takes place. But right now we’re just kind of gathering everything and trying to make sure we have all the bases covered now.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.