Chicago’s Lonzo Ball claims he’ll play the first game of the 2024-25 NBA season with the Bulls

Veteran Chicago Bulls floor general Lonzo Ball has already missed the last two and a half NBA seasons due to a knee injury that seems like it will never get better. But in recent months, the Bulls guard has evidently been making progress towards an NBA return.

In fact, Ball has even gone as far as to claim that he will be back on the court with Chicago when the Bulls begin their 2024-25 campaign at the start of the next regular season. Is this a bit ambitious for a player who has had so many setbacks in his injury recovery to date?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, are rightfully a bit skeptical of such a bold pronouncement when they got into Ball’s claim on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about a potential Ball return to the Bulls next season.

