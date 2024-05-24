Lonzo Ball has strong message for Hawks: ‘I hope they get worse’

It’s been over two years since Lonzo Ball has stepped on a basketball court for the Chicago Bulls. When he was playing, the Bulls were one of the better teams in the league, but since he’s been out, they have been a middle-of-the-pack team. That said, there has been some recent noise surrounding his potential return for the 2024-25 season.

Ball recently started his own podcast, “What an Experience,” that also stars his brother LiAngelo Ball, as well as their two friends, Dmo and Ant. A recent episode revealed his potential plans for a return, but he’s also spoken about the Atlanta Hawks, weirdly enough.

When asked about Atlanta winning the first overall pick, Ball talked some smack. (H/t Farbod Esnaashari of Bulls News)

“I don’t give a f**k, Ball said. “I hope they get worse to be honest. Restart.”

The Bulls eliminated the Hawks from the Play-In Tournament this year, but other than that, the connection between the two teams isn’t that vast.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire