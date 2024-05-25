Should the Chicago Bulls rip off the band-aid and trade away everyone?

The Chicago Bulls‘ front office has finally woken up to the fact that major changes are needed if this ball club is going to compete in future seasons. But there are plenty worried that the execs might not go far enough in retooling the roster. Should the Bulls rip off the band-aid and trade away everyone?

It goes without saying that the Bulls need to move on from injured guard Lonzo Ball, often-injured combo guard Zach LaVine, and aging big man Nikola Vucevic. But what about players like found gold reserve guard Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu? Are they off the table in terms of tradeable players?

How hard should the front office go in reimagining this roster? The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look at the range of possibility on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts on how Chicago should be approaching this rebuild.

