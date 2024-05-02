Should the Chicago Bulls consider drafting Purdue center Zach Edey?

This offseason will be an important one for the Chicago Bulls as they try to reshape the roster. Trading Zach LaVine is reportedly still their top priority, but they should be trying to do anything they can to fix their future. Arturas Karnisovas has already admitted that their current core isn’t working, so a shake-up should be imminent.

While the trade market and free agency will be important for Chicago, the 2024 NBA Draft will also be a huge chance for them to add new talent. More specifically, it will give them an opportunity to add to their young core, which is now highlighted by point guard Coby White, who just finished second in Most Improved Player voting.

A recent mock draft had the Bulls picking Purdue big man Zach Edey, and the Bulls Digest YouTube channel discussed the idea in a video.

Adding Edey to the mix could be an intriguing idea, considering how unsure people are of what he will be at the NBA level. High-risk, high-reward?

