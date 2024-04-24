NBA Mock Draft sees Bulls select Purdue big man Zach Edey with pick 11

This offseason is an important one for the Chicago Bulls as they look to shake up their roster and move forward past their current core, which Arturas Karnisovas finally admitted isn’t working. As they plan for the future, the 2024 NBA Mock Draft will provide them a chance to add young talent. In No Ceilings’ latest mock draft, they have the Bulls selecting Purdue center Zach Edey with the 11th pick.

“Edey may not seem like a traditional home run swing, but for a team like Chicago that wants to stay competitive, Edey’s unique talents and tools could fit their play style and give them a weapon X of sorts,” wrote Corey Taluba.

The 7-foot-4 big man lost in the National Championship to UConn this past season. His last two years with the Boilermakers were nothing short of dominant.

Some question whether or not he’ll be effective at the NBA level, but Taluba believes the Bulls can afford to take on his unique style of play.

