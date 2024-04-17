Chester Frazier leaving for West Virginia

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chester Frazier is no longer on the Illinois men’s basketball staff, with Illini head coach Brad Underwood saying Tuesday night he’s heading to West Virginia to become associate head coach for the Mountaineers. The move still has not been announced by WVU, but Underwood says he will be the associate head coach at West Virginia, going back to the Big 12 where he worked previously.

Frazier played at Illinois before getting into coaching, making stops at Kansas State and Virginia Tech before arriving back in Champaign in May 2021. He helped the Illini win a share of the Big Ten regular season championship in 2022 and a Big Ten tournament title in 2024. Now he’s teaming up with new WVU head coach Darian Devries.

“We thank Chester for his undying loyalty, his dedication,” Underwood said. “Nobody bled Orange and Blue more than him. His path as associate head coach is the next step…he was fantastic and wish him nothing but the best.”

